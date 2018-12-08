$34.48 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (WSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will announce sales of $34.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $35.12 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $33.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $135.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $136.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.77 million, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $146.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million.

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE WSR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. 257,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

