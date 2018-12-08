39,546 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,240,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,797,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 685,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 792.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 571,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.88 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

