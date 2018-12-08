56,850 Shares in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

BMV:SHY opened at $83.27 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1423 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

