$60.58 Million in Sales Expected for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to announce sales of $60.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.37 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted sales of $44.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will report full year sales of $170.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.26 million to $182.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.72 million, with estimates ranging from $243.72 million to $287.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 45.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $853,000.

Shares of NNA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.44%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.