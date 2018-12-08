$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.01 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $69.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $299.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.06 million to $302.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $352.70 million, with estimates ranging from $346.61 million to $360.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIIQ shares. First Analysis upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 1,042,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

