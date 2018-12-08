$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.01 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $69.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $299.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.06 million to $302.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $352.70 million, with estimates ranging from $346.61 million to $360.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIIQ shares. First Analysis upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 1,042,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply