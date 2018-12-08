$863.66 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $863.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.04 million and the highest is $867.27 million. Logitech International reported sales of $812.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 172,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,356. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

