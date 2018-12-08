$913.03 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $913.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.60 million and the lowest is $910.50 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 603,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $114,697.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,242.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,110,609 shares of company stock worth $189,677,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 425,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after buying an additional 956,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,050,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

