Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.16) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Abbey’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABBY stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.53) on Friday. Abbey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Get Abbey alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Abbey plc (ABBY) to Issue Dividend of €1.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/abbey-plc-abby-to-issue-dividend-of-1-00.html.

About Abbey

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.