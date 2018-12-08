Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the healthcare product maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Abbott Laboratories’ score:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

