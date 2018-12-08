Abbott Laboratories (ABT) PT Raised to $82.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

