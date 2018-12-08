AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,963.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.7% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-bought-by-gs-capital-llc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.