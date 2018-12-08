Abcam (ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Abcam alerts:

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Thursday. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).

In other Abcam news, insider Suzanne Smith acquired 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,219 ($15.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,532.16 ($13,762.13). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,000,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83), for a total transaction of £14,410,000 ($18,829,217.30). Insiders bought 200,654 shares of company stock worth $215,758,616 over the last quarter.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.