Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

