Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $931.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $931.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $967.10 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $842.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

AYI stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $117.90. 394,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,095. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $503,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 238.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 16,129.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

