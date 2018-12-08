Adam D. Blue Sells 30,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) insider Adam D. Blue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 704,377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 246,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

