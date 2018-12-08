Adamera Minerals (ADZ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 140,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 297,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

