Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $999.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.27. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 352,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $25,584,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,400 shares of company stock worth $66,935,850. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

