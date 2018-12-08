Adobe (ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $286.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adobe’s creative products continue to drive its top-line growth. The company is currently benefiting from strong demand for its innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs.”

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $238.00 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $170.43 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.