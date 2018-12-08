AdShares (ADST) Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, AdShares has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. AdShares has a market cap of $916,340.00 and $1,259.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.02839588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00136603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00174929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.09817149 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About AdShares

AdShares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdShares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

