AeroVironment (AVAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.