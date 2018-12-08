Agilysys (AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $22.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Agilysys stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $17.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $58,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,747.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $224,633.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,730.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $375,710 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

