Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,616,000 after acquiring an additional 477,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

