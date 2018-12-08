AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $23.93 on Thursday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

