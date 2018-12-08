Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We expect Akebia to compete with two other products within next-generation (HIF-PHI) anemia drugs and we believe order of market entry will be; 1) Fibrogen (FGEN, Buy, $74 PT)’s roxadustat, 2) Akebia’s vadadustat, and 3) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, Not-rated)’s daprodustat, which we think is ~ 6 months behind vadadustat.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of AKBA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

