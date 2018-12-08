AlarmCom (ALRM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.64 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $63,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $274,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 50,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $2,837,967.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,884,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 12.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 202.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 7.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

