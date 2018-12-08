Alaska Air Group (ALK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.07.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.