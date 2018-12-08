Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 145.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 17,210.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

