Alexander’s (ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $303.70

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $303.70 and last traded at $304.35, with a volume of 3447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alexander’s by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

