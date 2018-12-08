Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 545,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 103,463 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,121,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $835,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.27 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $1,199,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

