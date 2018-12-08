Algert Global LLC Buys 14,111 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.76. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director James Strauss Mcelya acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $288,177.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich acquired 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $158,591.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103,683 shares of company stock valued at $838,030 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised Superior Industries International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Superior Industries International from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

