Algert Global LLC Buys 5,465 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 357.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Algert Global LLC Buys 5,465 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/algert-global-llc-buys-5465-shares-of-shutterstock-inc-sstk.html.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.