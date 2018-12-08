Algert Global LLC Purchases 6,497 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 615,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 163,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $86,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $332,909.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,063 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock worth $86,264,863. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

