Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 229,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.48 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $71,985,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 433.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,994,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,792.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,266,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,589,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,028,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,034 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

