Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.14). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $116,380. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 1.53. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

