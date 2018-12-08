Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $178.91 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

