Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,721 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

VTI opened at $134.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

