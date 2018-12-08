Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $68.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/alliancebernstein-l-p-increases-holdings-in-vanguard-total-world-stock-etf-vt.html.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.