Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wedbush set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $1,194,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $210,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $3,150,680. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

