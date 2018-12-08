Allianz (ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €213.61 ($248.38).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €175.38 ($203.93) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

