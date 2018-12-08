Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 257,222 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,222 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 551,590 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 678,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $31.88 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

