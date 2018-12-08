Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.51 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 505.9% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 645,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 538,841 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

