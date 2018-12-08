Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Store Capital stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.08. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

