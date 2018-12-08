Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 366,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,330,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,369,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $40.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

