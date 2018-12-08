Allianz (AZSEY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Allianz to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Allianz from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.03. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

