Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $15,987,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 229,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura cut their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/ally-financial-inc-ally-shares-sold-by-aviva-plc.html.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.