Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Laurel Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,059.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,036.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,103.12, for a total transaction of $88,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,437 shares of company stock valued at $98,403,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

