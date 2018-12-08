Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Decreased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,297,919,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,249,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,669,682,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,840,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.16.

GOOGL opened at $1,046.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $750.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

