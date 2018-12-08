Alphacat (ACAT) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $704,736.00 and approximately $34,933.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.02928427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00134745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00170723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.09783474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00030122 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

