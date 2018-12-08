Amarin (AMRN) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report published on Friday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We think the peak sales potential of Vascepa is underappreciated. Therefore, upward earnings revisions to levels not reflected in FactSet consensus expectations should drive AMRN shares higher. Valuation Summary We continue to use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $35.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a positive rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amarin to $30.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $16.91. 5,761,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,970,631. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $483,387.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,664,108 shares of company stock worth $47,118,016. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,254,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amarin by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Amarin by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

