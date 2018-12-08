Amarin (AMRN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99. 8,370,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,785,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $303,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,664,108 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Amarin (AMRN) Trading 6.1% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/amarin-amrn-trading-6-1-higher.html.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.